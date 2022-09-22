I welcome our new Prime Minister’s desire to grow the British economy.
But it is hard to see how the step of allowing greatly increased bonuses for bank executives is going to help realise such an aim.
Liz Truss stood for election to Parliament on the basis of a Tory manifesto which did not contain such a proposal.
We are still waiting for the promised benefits of Brexit which are proving somewhat elusive. So exactly how is growth to be achieved?
David Laverick, Hobgate, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel