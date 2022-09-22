I welcome our new Prime Minister’s desire to grow the British economy.

But it is hard to see how the step of allowing greatly increased bonuses for bank executives is going to help realise such an aim.

Liz Truss stood for election to Parliament on the basis of a Tory manifesto which did not contain such a proposal.

We are still waiting for the promised benefits of Brexit which are proving somewhat elusive. So exactly how is growth to be achieved?
David Laverick, Hobgate, York

 