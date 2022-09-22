FIREFIGHTERS are tackling a blaze at a house in a York village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 1.24am after reports of a fire at a home in Stockton on the Forest.
A service spokesman said: "Huntington and York crews attended a fire involving a steel framed building containing a biomass boiler and wood chipping.
"Crews are using two covering jets as the incident is still ongoing but has been scaled down to one appliance."
