FIREFIGHTERS are tackling a blaze at a house in a York village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 1.24am after reports of a fire at a home in Stockton on the Forest.

A service spokesman said: "Huntington and York crews attended a fire involving a steel framed building containing a biomass boiler and wood chipping.

"Crews are using two covering jets as the incident is still ongoing but has been scaled down to one appliance."