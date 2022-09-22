THREE men have been arrested following an incident which shut two major motorways.

Humberside Police say the men have been taken into custody following an incident early yesterday morning (September 21).

​A police spokesman said: "A vehicle that was reported stolen on Monday (September 19) was spotted travelling westbound on the A63 at around 1.40am. The vehicle was stopped near Junction 35 of the M62 shortly after, and the occupants attempted to flee.

"Two of the occupants, aged 17 and 18, were arrested nearby on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, with the 17-year-old also arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

"A third man, aged 21, took to a motorway bridge, leading to the M62 and M18 being closed at around 2am to ensure the safety of all involved.

"The man was later arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of ABH and one of aggravated burglary. He was also wanted on prison recall.

"All three remain in our custody at this time.

"The motorways were reopened around 4.45am and we would like to thank motorists for their patience.

"If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you can contact us on 101, quoting log 31 of September 21."