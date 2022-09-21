DO you recognise this man?

North Yorkshire Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault and damage to a vehicle on the A19/A168 junction near to Thirsk.

The force say that at about 6.35am on Tuesday, July 26 a motorist contacted police to report that he had been subjected to a physical assault and his car damaged with a metal bar.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for the public’s assistance to establish the full circumstances around the incident."

They have released an image of a man they would like to speak to, who they believe may have important information about the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image, or anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which would assist the investigation is asked to email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 1668 Henderson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220130730.