POLICE in York have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a man was pushed off his bike and assaulted in an attack.
They say the incident happened at about 5pm on Wednesday, August 24, on the A1079 at Grimston Bar and involved a male cyclist who was pushed from his bike and assaulted.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. They have released an image of a man they would like to speak to, who may hold important information.
"Anyone who recognises the man in the image, or who witnessed the incident or has information which could assist the investigation is asked to email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk .
"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 1668 Henderson.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220151485."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article