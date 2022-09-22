YORK would be 'delighted' to welcome King Charles III to the city to unveil a new statue of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the city's Lord Mayor has said.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, had originally been scheduled to unveil and bless the new statue of the Queen at York Minster tomorrow.

But, as reported in The Press online yesterday, the unveiling has been postponed as a 'mark of respect'.

In a statement released late yesterday afternoon, Minster authorities said: "The ceremony to unveil and bless a new statue of Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster on Friday has been postponed, as a mark of respect for the period of Royal Mourning."

The Minster would not be drawn on when the new date would be, or who would be invited, saying only that details would be announced 'in due course'.

But the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr David Carr, said: "If it were possible, it would be wonderful if the King could come. I would be delighted to welcome him as a visitor to York for that purpose."

That sentiment has been echoed by York Central MP Rachael Maskell.

She said: "If a member of the Royal Family were to come, it would be appropriate for it to be the King.

"The city would welcome him to visit York as one of the first engagements of his new role."

The statue has been designed and carved by York Minster stonemason, Richard Bossons, for the West Front of the cathedral.

Stonemason Richard Bossons with an early model for his statue of The Queen. Picture: Stephen Lewis

Intended to honour the Queen's life of service and dedication to the nation, it was commissioned by the Chapter of York, the governing body for York Minster, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The creation of the statue is said to have brought together centuries-old craft skills and traditional techniques with modern technological advances, having utilised new digital scanning methods, photogrammetry and a state-of-the-art five-axis Bretton stone saw.

The Queen herself chose the final design of the statue, which is carved out of Lepine stone.