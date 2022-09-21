FIREFIGHTERS were on the scene at a fire at an industrial property in Scarborough today.

Crews from Scarborough responded to a report of an alarm activated at the premises on Wareham Road at 11.43am.

On arrival, this was confirmed to be a fire to part of the machinery in the building.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire was confined to the drive belt compartment of the machine and resulted in smoke logging throughout the building.

“Crews extinguished the fire and ventilated the property once all of the power supplies had been isolated.”