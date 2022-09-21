THE team at a popular restaurant in York are celebrating after the business has been named in the Michelin Guide.

The Rattle Owl in Micklegate, has been named in the updated guide.

It was only last month that the restaurant, which is owned by Clarrie O’Callaghan, was visited by AA inspectors and they were awarded two stars as a result.

The Rattle Owl on Micklegate

Now the team say: "We are absolutely thrilled to be in the updated Michelin Guide.

Another milestone for the team, and what an achievement it is. The time and effort the whole team has put in over the last few years is truly amazing, and to be recognised in such a way means so very much.

"We would just like to thank everyone who has supported us and to all of our suppliers who have helped us create some of our most popular dishes.

"This is such a huge milestone for us, it really does make everything we do worthwhile."

The restaurant has been in business for eight years and has established a strong reputation in that time for culinary excellence with praise going to head chef Tom Heywood and the entire team.

Head chef Tom Heywood

A spokesman for the restaurant said last month when they got their rosettes: "We got our first visit from the AA in the week and they immediately awarded us two Rosettes.

"Our whole team are thrilled beyond words.

"They also gave strong encouragement for the next level so we are keeping our fingers crossed.

"It's a great testament to the efforts of Tom and the Kitchen team and Laurissa and our front of house team over an incredibly difficult period for our industry.

"We are also so grateful to our wonderful local suppliers, who are providing us with the best Yorkshire has to offer.

"Working with local suppliers creates a community between those that grow the produce and those who cook with it and has never felt so important as now given the bumps in traditional supply chains."

Owner Clarrie O’Callaghan