POLICE have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to after a break-in at a school in York.
The incident happened at Huntington School at around 7.15am on September 11 - and involved two men breaking into the school and committing criminal damage to property whilst inside.
North Yorkshire Police officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the CCTV images, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email adam.harris@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 205 Harris.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number: 12220163245 when passing on information.
