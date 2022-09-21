POLICE have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a shop worker was attacked in a North Yorkhsire town.
North Yorkshire Police say the attack happened in Scarborough at about 6.25pm on Wednesday, September 7 in the One Stop convenience shop on Falsgrave Road, and involved a man assaulting a shop supervisor after a disagreement over returning food to the shop.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to email Luke.Whinham@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Luke Whinham 862.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote reference number 12220160588 when passing on information."
