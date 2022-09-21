THE woman stalked by a driving instructor has urged other stalking victims to speak out and not stay silent.

Graham Mansie put his former driving pupil Maisie Relph through hell as he ignored her parents' orders to stay away from her, York Crown Court heard.

Today he is in jail after he defied a court order and travelled 200 miles to be outside her home with several blades.

Maisie said after the hearing: “To anyone who is going through something like this and being stalked, harassed or made to feel unsafe and scared – please come forward straight away and speak to someone. It is not OK for someone to make you feel this way.

“You can contact the police, or if you would prefer, there are lots of stalking support groups and services who can help and support you. Please go online and find out more.

“The most important thing is not to stay quiet and think you have to put up with this kind of behaviour, or think you are overreacting. Trust your instincts and reach out for some help as soon as possible.”

Det Con Michelle Neighbour said: “Maisie has been amazingly brave throughout this investigation and has remained committed to working with us over the past three months to ensure justice is served.

“We hope today’s court result and the swift action of our Stalking Support Team to arrest Graham Mansie and support Maisie, sends a message to other victims of stalking and harassment, that you will be listened to and taken seriously, and we will fully investigate your report. Please do not sit in silence thinking no one will help or believe you – pick up the phone and dial 101 and speak to us.”

