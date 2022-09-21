A York day nursery company has acquired its fourth nursery.

Muddy Boots, which was founded ten years ago by husband and wife team Andy Nimmo, has just bought out Primrose Hill Day Nursery at Stamford Bridge, for an undisclosed sum.

In addition to the newly acquired 4500 sq. ft premises at Stamford Bridge, Muddy Boots operates three nurseries at Poppleton, Acomb and Wilberfoss, employing over 150 staff who cater for over 700 families in and around York.

Muddy Boots’ legal advice on the acquisition was provided by partners Martin Frost (corporate) and Samuel Peake (property) who are based in the York office of Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP.

Andy Nimmo said: - “Since purchasing our first children’s nursery over a decade ago, it has been our dream to grow the business and offer welcoming, exciting, and outstanding nurseries in exceptional environments with plenty of space to play and explore outdoors; where children can flourish under the guidance of experienced staff who love what they do.

"We couldn’t be happier with the purchase of Primrose Hill Day Nursery, which provides us with another fantastic setting and underlines our commitment to grow the Muddy Boots business, whilst enabling us to provide even more families with outstanding childcare.”

He added: "As always, we're thrilled with the service we received from the teams at Andrew Jackson and BHP Accountants: we couldn't ask for more from our professional team around us."

Martin Frost commented: "We are delighted to have supported Andy and Anna on their latest acquisition, as Muddy Boots continues to go from strength to strength.

"They are highly committed and have a clear vision of what they want to offer to families seeking childcare provision.

"I am excited to see what the future holds for Muddy Boots and have no doubt that Andy and Anna will continue with their impressive growth strategy."