THE most popular breeds of dog in York and Selby have been revealed as part of research after pet ownership soared during lockdown.
Nationally the French bulldog and Labrador are the two most common breeds in the UK, according to new research by GoCompare pet insurance and that trend was replicated in York where the most common breeds in the city were:
1. Labrador
2. French Bulldog
3. Cocker Spaniel
4. German Shepherd
5. Miniature Short Haired Dachshund
Meanwhile the most common breeds in Selby were:
1. Labrador
2. French Bulldog
3. Bulldog
4. Chihuahua
5. German Shepherd
Researchers found that even after pandemic pet ownership soared, one thing remained in all dog-lovers hearts - favourite breeds.
The research suggests that the only thing dividing the two camps is whether people are looking for a large or small dog. The French bulldog seems the common choice for small dog lovers, whereas the Labrador retriever is favoured among those who prefer a larger dog.
Ceri McMillan, pet insurance expert at GoCompare said: “It was interesting to see how there were some breeds which were clear favourites across the nation.
“That said, while popularity of certain breeds may come and go, we recommend finding the right fit for your lifestyle rather than following trends. If you are looking to add a four-legged friend to your home then it’s important to research training, grooming and exercise needs as these factors will have the biggest effect on your day-to-day doggy relationship.”
