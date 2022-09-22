STAFF from a care home in York have raised more than £400 for Cancer Research UK after completing the Pretty Muddy Race for Life.
Seven members of staff from Handley House care home took part in the race at the Knavesmire, battling through a 5km obstacle course.
The participants climbed over walls, crawled through muddy water and got soaked with water guns, but all completed the race with smiles on their faces.
Lucy Coates, activities coordinator at Handley House, signed herself and her colleagues up to the race in January.
Lucy said: "I thought it would be a great teambuilding exercise - and a brilliant cause to support. I’ve done the Race for Life before, but Pretty Muddy was a whole new experience."
In total, the group raised £455 to donate to the charity.
Charlie Parker, the manager at Handley House, said: "We’re so proud of our staff members for raising such an amazing amount of money."
