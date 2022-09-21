One of York’s most historic and characterful pubs has earned yet another accolade.

The Blue Bell at 53 Fossgate is one of a few outside the South to feature in a book called ‘Great Pubs of England.”

Published next month, the book is written by travel journalist Stuart Husband with pictures from acclaimed photographer Horst A. Friedrichs.

It brings together 33 of England’s most distinctive examples, including four from Yorkshire.

In addition to the Blue Bell, the other three Tyke taverns are The Whitelock’s Ale House in Leeds, the Angel at Hetton, Skipton, and the White Horse Inn in Beverley, which is perhaps better known as ‘Nellie’s’.

The book explores the variety of pubs and the traditions that have kept them going, noting their time-honoured purpose of lifting our spirits. It also charts the history of England’s illustrious pub culture, capturing their idiosyncratic glory and infinite variety.

The publishers Prestel added: “The result is more than just a travel guide but a virtual pub crawl, which documents and memorialises an important and rapidly changing aspect of Britain’s national heritage.”

Looking at the Blue Bell, the author interviews landlord John Pybus, who took over the 18th Century pub in 2015.

The book looks at its Edwardian heritage, with it having small, intimate rooms, and the characters that ran it over the years.

“The Blue Bell is something of a treasure,” it said.

Tales from its past and its special features are also highlighted, ranging from a letter in the bar from Hollywood legend Paul Newman lauding the Blue Bell as “the epitome of the English Pub” to a recent tale of a Canadian couple who loved it so much they emigrated to York!

“It’s easy to see why their hearts were stolen. With just five tables in its two rooms and a capacity of sixty, The Blue Bell is certainly a place that promotes companionability,” it continued.

Mr Husband then asks John Pybus about how he runs the pub, ensuring his staff know the customers and their tastes, and getting things right. Staff bonuses even depend on it. It all led to thousands signing a petition to Keep John Pybus as landlord when he was threatened with eviction in 2018.

The pub serves as a kind of lifeline, he added: “Places like The Blue Bell still play a really valuable role in society. Close them all and the country would definitely fall apart.”

John Pybus told the Press he was thrilled and honoured the Blue Bell, a regular CAMRA winner, was featured in the guide, as he is when it features in other publications.

He added: “When you look at the other pubs that are included, the Blue Bell is unique in that it doesn’t serve food. It also has a unique sense of community and atmosphere. It hasn’t been altered since 1903.”