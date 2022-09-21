AROUND £700 in cash and several bank cards were stolen from an elderly woman's bag on a bus in York - and police have launched a CCTV appeal.
The incident happened to a 93-year-old woman travelling on a bus between Exhibition Square and St Peters School at around 12:30pm on Friday June 24. Officers are keen to speak to a man a woman who boarded the bus and sat next to the victim.
The purse contained £700 in cash and several bank cards in the name of the victim.
Following this incident, the victim has received phone calls from people pretending to be from her bank - who were trying to extort further money from her.
North Yorkshire Police officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email Jack.Judge@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 682.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220112762 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article