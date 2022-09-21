A YORK brewery has signed two major supermarket deals.

York-based brewery, Brew York has signed a new contract with supermarket giant, Waitrose. Beers brewed by the brewery will be stocked at 267 stores or 90 per cent of all outlets across the UK, including here in York's Foss Islands Road store.

Two Brew York beers will appear on the shelves at Waitrose - Tonkoko, a silky-smooth milk stout made with Tonka beans, hand-toasted coconut, Madagascan vanilla and Belgian sourced cacao nibs, and Juice Forsyth, a tropical fruit IPA. Both beers are best sellers from the six-year-old brewery.

This deal isn’t the only new win for Brew York, as 50 Tesco stores across Yorkshire - including larger Tesco stores in North Yorkshire - are also set to stock Juice Forsyth and an alcohol free Gweilo collaboration beer, Lo Rider, from October. This move sees the first Brew York beers in Tesco after a 4-year hiatus.

Brew York's Juice Forsyth

These new contracts further build on previous and recent supermarket successes.

A spokesperson for the brewery said it is unclear at this stage whether it will mean new jobs.

In May 238 Sainsburys stores started to stock Tonkoko in the first ever permanent listings with the brand for Brew York. Prior to that supermarket deals were already in place with both Morrisons and ASDA.

Brew York was founded in 2016, starting out at Walmgate in York. In 2021 a significant expansion move resulted in the commencement of brewing at a new £2million state-of-the-art production facility at Handley Park in Osbaldwick - just a 10-minute drive from the original site at Walmgate.

Looking ahead, the vision for Brew York continues to involve ambition, innovation, and growth, with a significant part of the expansion strategy involving both supermarket listings and international export.

Co-founder and managing director, Wayne Smith, said: “It’s a great feeling, seeing our beers - beers we are incredibly proud of - sitting on the shelves of these major supermarkets. It’s been a whirlwind 6-and-a-half years since we began. We continue to learn and evolve all the time as we aim to keep innovating, and ultimately, we want to try and get the tastiest, freshest possible beer into as many hands as possible. These recent new deals are a huge step forward in doing that, and we’ll continue to develop across all other areas of the business as we work to further build our retail listings and export contracts.”