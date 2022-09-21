STAFF and residents from a care home in York are inviting the local community to a weekly coffee morning.
Every Wednesday between 10am and 11.30am, Ebor Court care home is welcoming anyone from the local area to have a cuppa, a piece of cake and a chat.
Shane Talbot, the home manager at Ebor Court, said: "The staff have really put their hearts and souls into making our home look incredible for our residents.
"We have a wonderful team, and we’re all so dedicated to making sure our residents enjoy living with us."
Visitors will be able to tour the home’s newly refurbished facilities, thoughtfully decorated by the care team.
Feature walls have been installed to represent meaningful activities to the residents, such as a florist window and a laundry room.
"Our residents love the coffee mornings and we can’t wait to show everyone our new decor. We’d really love for more people to join us every week," Shane added.
