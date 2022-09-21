POLICE in a York suburb are cracking down on antisocial behaviour.

North Yorkshire Police said that, acting on feedback from members of the public in the Chapelfields area of York, they hosted a community engagement event at Sanderson House back in July.

More than 100 residents attended the event and participated in a survey to allow police to understand the problems that the community was facing.

The main issue that was highlighted was anti-social behaviour and officers have now put a plan in place which includes working with locals to help put a stop to the problems.

The local Neighbourhood Policing Team have increased their patrols in the area and are working with the local schools and Youth Justice Service on a joined up approach.

Inspector Lee Pointon from the York outer Neighbourhood Policing team said: “We will continue to work with the community and our partners to deal with any problems in the Chapelfields area of York.

“I would urge residents to continue to work with us and any incidents to us, so that we can deal with them in a timely and more efficient manner.”