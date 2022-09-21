A York pub is marking Cask Ale Week with an event featuring two top brewers.

The annual celebration of Britain’s national drink, cask beer, returns tomorrow (Thursday September 22) and runs until 22nd September until Sunday October 2.

To mark the occasion, Goose Island of Chicago and Magic Rock Brewing of Huddersfield have collaborated on two exclusive new beers, Magic Gander and Pond Hop.

The two new beers make up “The Migration Series” using American hops to bring their flavour and flare to the classic British style ‘cask ale.’

The two breweries have also partnered with Nicholson’s Pubs to host ‘Meet the brewer’ events at two of London’s top pubs, plus the Old White Swan in York.

The events are open to everyone, and will see expert brewers from both Magic Rock and Goose Island hosting tasting sessions and overseeing games of Goose Island Corn Hole to be in the chance to win free merchandise including Goose Island and Magic Rock collaboration tote bags and T-shirts.

The York event is next Thursday September 29 from 4pm to 7pm.

In addition to the events and collaboration beers - Goose Island is bringing its expertly crafted beers to drinkers across the country, with a tap takeover across 78 Nicholson’s pubs.

The new collaboration beers will be accompanied across the tap takeover by a selection of three of Goose Island’s classic beers, including Midway (Session IPA), Today’s Haze (Hazy Session IPA), IPA (Indian Pale Ale) and Golden Goose (Lager).

For more information on how to celebrate Cask Ale Week, including how to find a participating venue near you, visit: https://www.gooseislandshop.com/pages/goose-island-magic-rock