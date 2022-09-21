Dachshunds might not be big on beer but dressed to impress and hot to trot, they’re about to become part of the festivities to kick off HECK’s Yorkshire take on the traditional German Oktoberfest.

Taking place on Saturday October 1 between 12 noon and 8pm at the food firm’s Bedale HQ, join the team for a day of Oktoberfest fun filled with superb food, beer and fun for all ages, live entertainment from the Yorkshire Oompah Band and a 50-foot ‘Dachshund Dash’ starring the HECK team’s own pet pooches.

Set in a giant Oktoberfest tent with traditional bench seating, celebrate all that is great about the legendary autumn festival without having to travel all the way to Germany to experience it.

supplied For one day only, HECK will be plating up a very Northern take on the Bavarian celebrations, swapping its popular pork bangers for footlong Bratwursts and giant pretzels, with Steins of Veltins German Pilsener, a Wine, Gin & Jagër station and a range of soft drinks to wash it all down.

Later in the afternoon the ‘Dachshund Dash’ will see the hottest dogs battling it out and going tail to tail to scoop the Wiener Winner’s Cup.

Five plucky little dogs, all owned by HECK team members, have been specially selected to follow in the paw prints of other global pups that race to celebrate Oktoberfest across the world, from Melbourne to Munich and now Masham, and one pooch in particular will be making sure she’s not barking up the wrong tree.

Top dog Duster took the win at HECK’s first sausage dog dash held a few years ago and she’ll be looking to defend her title at this year’s event – if she doesn’t get distracted by a discarded Bratwurst along the way.

Yorkshire’s very own Oompah Band will be setting the scene throughout the day. This authentic German Oompah Band, complete with lederhosen, will be performing a repertoire of traditional Bavarian drinking songs and dances, as well as popular songs in an Oompah style.

These full-time professional musicians, Led by Hertz-Van-Rental and Hans-Off, are based in Yorkshire and perform their Oompahantics all over the UK, featuring clarinet and saxophone, trumpet, euphonium, tuba and drums.

Visitors are welcome to don some lederhosen, dirndls or fancy dress, with prizes handed out for the best-dressed on the day. Classic Oktoberfest games will also be played.

HECK’s Amy Seed explained why they are looking forward to the event.

She said: “Our Oktoberfest follows the success of other family fun days held this year including a BBQ day and farmers’ markets. We’ve had such good feedback from these events and with sausages at the heart of our business, we thought it would be fun to stage an Autumn German beer festival with Bratwurst and beer, but with a Yorkshire twist.”

“We held our first Dachshund Dash at a sausage festival a few years ago, so we thought it was time for a rematch. We hope they all make it over the finish line and don’t get distracted by a stray sausage! We look forward to welcoming everyone along.”

Tickets cost £20, bookable here in advance and include 1 x Bratwurst Footlong and 1 x Large Stein of Veltins German Pilsener (2.5 pints) or wine, spirit or soft drink per person. Children under five go free and family tickets are also available.

Gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan food options available. Well behaved dogs on leads are welcomed along.

For more information and to book tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/oktoberfest-at-heck-tickets-374139520377?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. supplied