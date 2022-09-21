A THIEF on a bicycle targeted items in a vehicle in York - and police have launched an appeal for support from the public.
The incident happened in Westfield Place in Acomb in the city between 12.30am and 1am on Monday (September 19).
"A man wearing dark clothing and riding a bicycle broke the window of a car and stole items from inside the vehicle," a police spokesperson said.
North Yorkshire Police officers are now appealing for information and help from the public, including any CCTV of the incident or the suspect.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email alice.gould@northyorkshire.police.uk
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alice Gould.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220167486 when passing on details that could assist the investigation.
