Fresh ideas to revitalise the high street were raised and found at the first ever national conference staged by the York High Street Forum.

Despite some cancellations after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the event went ahead last Thursday at York St John University.

Speakers at the Future of The High Street Conference included retail consultant Graham Soult from CannyInsights.com, James Mason from West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, former Grand Hotel, York, general manager Philip Bolson of ‘Mr B Hospitality’, Dawn Wood of Fabrication and lead researcher of the Coney Street Heritage Project 2019, Carolyn Frank from FSB North Yorkshire, Richard Saward of York Museums & Gallery Trust and host Phil Seymour, sports MC/presenter/interviewer.

Organiser David Skaith who founded York High Street Forum, said the event went very well.

“We had lots of speakers there who spoke about things we are going to implement in the high street. It was about bringing people together. We had the conference and we are looking to take it forward. We are going to make it a regular thing.

“The idea is to take up the ideas that were spoken of.”

More emphasis, the conference heard, should be given to the community, not just commercial aspects.

David added: “It’s also about engaging with the local community showing that York is their high street. Are we providing the right attractions and feeling they are engaged. Do they feel they come into town and enjoy it?”

Among the speakers, the chamber’s James Mason said: “The high street needs collaboration between the private and the public sector to help it survive.”

Graham Soult showed how more than 30 new businesses have opened in Durham during or since Covid.

He spoke of seven factors of success: relationships, events, vacancy, arrival, mix of uses, positivity and support.

It was about leadership, people having reasons to visit, a strategy to deal with empty units, enjoyable and ‘barrier-free’ attractions with parking and toilets, interesting shops, positive messaging, plus help and mentoring for independent businesses.

Graham also posted on social media, his view on Mr Skaith’s own shop, Winston’s of York.

He said: “After finally meeting @DSkaith in person at yesterday’s @YorkHSForum event, it was good to check out his shop @Winstonsofyork today.”

He commented: “Cute kerb appeal and an immediate USP in the form of own-brand clothing you can’t get anywhere else, teamed with a popular e-commerce site!”

York High Street Forum can be found at: https://yorkhighstreetforum.co.uk/