YORK-based global internet and mobile data company Cellhire has been awarded We Invest In People Gold Accreditation by Investors In People.
Investors in People sets out the national standard for good practice for employee connection, engagement, wellbeing and organisational culture, contributing to organisational stability, security and success. The organisation assessed how Cellhire performed against the We Invest In People framework.
Cellhire CEO Martyn Stevens said: “It’s great for Cellhire and our customer base to have gained this. Having achieved the We Invest In People Gold Accreditation, Cellhire will continue to work to increase employee engagement and retention, drive innovation and inspire ambition, as well as improve business performance through relevant staff training and development. Congratulations to the entire team on this excellent achievement, I’m very proud to lead an Investors In People Gold Accredited organisation.”
Investors in People CEO Paul Devoy said: “Gold accreditation on We Invest In People is a fantastic effort for any organisation, and places Cellhire in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”
