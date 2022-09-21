YORK residents are urged to contact the city's MPs to support proposed legislation, which will play a role in protecting the rights of those undergoing fertility treatment.

The call to action from the Fertility Matters At Work (FMAW) team follows the first reading of the 'Fertility Treatment: Employment Rights' bill which took place in June after a campaign, championed by MP Nickie Aiken, that looks to introduce employment rights specifically for fertility treatment, in particular, statutory rights for time off to attend appointments.