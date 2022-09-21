UPDATED: The road has now reopened and traffic is back to normal.
THERE are reports coming in of a crash on a main road through North Yorkshire.
There's been a crash on the A162 York Road at Monk Fryston near Selby.
There are currently reports of slow traffic due to accident near the A63.
It's not known whether anyone has been injured in the crash, but drivers are being advised to avoid the scene.
