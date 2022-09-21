POLICE officers seized £4-5,000 worth of drugs and nearly £80,000 in cash during road-side stops.

On Sunday September 4, a suspect vehicle was spotted driving south on the A614. Roads Crime officers from Humberside Police brought the car safely to a stop outside Howden. On searching the vehicle, an amount of cash believed to have been in the region of £35,000 was uncovered.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of money laundering. They have since been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

On Friday August 26, the team stopped a vehicle in Hopewell Road, Hull, after it was seen driving at excessive speed.

The driver, passenger and vehicle were searched and six grams of what was believed to be Class A drugs was found. Section 18 searches of the driver and passenger’s properties were carried out and large quantities of cash were uncovered, as well as around 150g of what was thought to be cocaine.

Lewis Bailey, 20, of Oakwell Grove, Hull, and Jay Rouse, 21, of Alaska Street, Hull, were both charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

They are due to appear before Hull Crown Court on Monday September 26.