The biggest ever conversation in North Yorkshire is being launched to help to shape priorities for vital services for everyone across the county.

Our Let’s Talk events and online engagement have now begun. We want to gather the views of thousands of residents and businesses to help to form the bedrock for decision-making and policies for the new North Yorkshire Council, which will launch next spring.

The town of Scarborough, North Yorkshire

The county council and seven district and borough councils will merge in the biggest restructuring of local government in the county for nearly 50 years.

Having one council will save millions of pounds by streamlining services and avoiding duplication. This money can support services so they are stronger and fit for the future, and fund local decision-making.

The new council will be the largest geographically in the country, but will have local at the heart of everything it does.

Community networks will bring together residents, councillors, businesses, town and parish councils, MPs, community groups and partners like the NHS and police and fire services. Area committees will oversee decisions on matters like licensing and planning at a local level. There will also be a single website, a single telephone number and a single local councillor serving your area.

Working locally is the first topic for discussion in our Let’s Talk campaign. Teams from all eight councils will be out and about gathering the public’s views on how the new authority can best support local needs.

Town of Knaresborough, North Yorkshire

We want to listen to what matters to you where you live – whether that is education, affordable housing, climate change, public transport or something else.

We’re taking the conversation to the places you visit like libraries and street markets, and talking to members of local groups. You can also share your views online or if you prefer, on paper. Surveys are available in accessible formats including large print and easy read, plus selected other languages. If you would like a paper version, contact 01609 780 780 to request your copy.

Further conversations will follow about money and the new council’s budget, as well as the proposed devolution deal for York and North Yorkshire, subject to councillors giving the go-ahead for that later this month.

We value your views and want to listen to them, so please join the Let’s Talk conversation.

Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/lets-talk-north-yorkshire to find out where your local conversations are taking place, or to share your views online.