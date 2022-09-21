THE York office of Andrew Jackson Solicitors has announced that Edward Allen has joined its private client practice as a partner.
With over a decade’s experience advising clients on a wide range of estate planning matters including inheritance tax, business succession, asset protection and wills, Edward regularly acts for wealthy people, particularly business owners and farmers.
Edward said: “Andrew Jackson justifiably has a reputation as being one of the region’s leading private client practices, which is praised for its expertise and diligence. I am really looking forward to playing a key role in ensuring that we continue to provide clients with an exceptional service and advice that is tailored to their needs, whilst adding my specialist knowledge and expertise of acting for clients in the agricultural sector.”
Richard Hoare, head of private client services, said: “Edward’s skills and experience will complement those of our existing team whilst further strengthening our existing practice.”
