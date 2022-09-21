A WEEK-LONG programme of "inspiring" dementia-related activities has been published to launch York's new Dementia Strategy.

Any resident or organisation affected by, interested in or working with people living with dementia is welcomed to join in the week of events.

The activities, information events, training sessions and a performance are being run from September 26-30 by members of the city’s dementia partnership to mark the publication of ‘Dementia Together’.

The partnership includes the Alzheimer’s Society, Dementia Forward, York Health and Care Partnership, York Minds & Voices and Healthwatch.

Siân Balsom, manager of Healthwatch York, said: "We are delighted to be part of these events, highlighting the wide range of activities, learning opportunities and support available for people with dementia and those who care for them.

“With a strategy in place, and an action plan to address the gaps that still exist, it's a great moment to celebrate what we have, and build connections to make sure people can continue to shape what we develop for the future."

The programme offers a wide variety of events which reflect the strategy’s key themes of 'Preventing Well, Diagnosing Well, Supporting Well, Living Well and Dying Well'.

These range from addressing positive mental health to dementia care training, home technology to support for young-onset dementia diagnosis, support for families and carers, a theatrical workshop on dementia in the LGBT community, to making paper birds and a group bike ride.

At venues including the Priory Street Centre, Acomb Garth Community Care Centre, Marjorie Waite Court and New Earswick Folk Hall, there will be sessions for residents, professionals and volunteers, as well as seminars with GPs, and specialist mental health providers.

The City Walls will be lit up purple to mark the week of events and the launch of ‘Dementia Together’.

Cllr Carol Runciman, executive member for health and adult social care at City of York Council, said: “This excellent programme has been put together by a strong partnership committed to providing the best support for those living with dementia, their carers and families.

“I’d urge anyone with an interest in dementia to come along: learn more, try new things and see what support there is.”

Brent Kilmurray, chief executive of Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV), said the trust is delighted to support York’s new Dementia Strategy - and said it will transform dementia services in the city and help improve the lives of thousands of people.

“The strategy has been shaped by listening to people with lived experience, as well as their families, carers and support groups – giving them a real say on their treatment in the future," he added.

The full programme and booking details can be found at: www.livewellyork.co.uk/dementia