A YORK veterinary practice, which has launched a clothing bank where clients can drop off unwanted items, has earned a prestigious environmental award.

The Minster Veterinary Practice in Salisbury Road is encouraging everyone to put old clothes to better use by donating them to be re-sold, reused or recycled to the special bin in their car park.

Items like jumpers, skirts, shoes, trousers and shirts placed into the clothes bank, operated by Wilcox Textile Claimers & Processors, are turned into cash which is being donated to the veterinary practice’s chosen charity, The Cinnamon Trust.

The clothes bank is just one of the initiatives which has seen the practice hailed for becoming more sustainable and environmentally friendly, as well as its charitable efforts.

After earning silver award, Minster Vets has earned the top level Green award from Investors in the Environment (iiE), an environmental accreditation scheme designed to help organisations reduce their impact on the environment by cutting resource use and waste production and engaging the team.

Becky Sedman of Minster Vets

The group's sustainability efforts are overseen by vet Becky Sedman, who has a keen interest in sustainability after undertaking the business sustainability management course at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, along with a Green Group set up by the practice.

Becky said: “The whole team has been so enthusiastic about becoming more environmentally friendly, and the initiatives we have introduced have helped us to make a big reduction in our carbon footprint

“As well as recycling, we have swapped to more eco-friendly consumables, such as syringes and recycled buster collars and we use 100 per cent renewable electricity on-site.

“The heatwave highlighted how delicate our planet is and how important it is that we protect it. Seeing people’s pets and wildlife suffering in the high temperatures was scary.

“Small changes have made a big difference and there has been a collective effort by the practice team and our clients. We are not just protecting the pets we look after, we look at the bigger picture of how we can protect biodiversity too.”

Over the past 12 months, the practice has reduced its electricity use by 17 per cent, gas use by 27 per cent and reduced the amount of waste generated by more than half by using fewer single use items, such as gowns, drapes and gloves and diverting waste from landfill wherever possible.

As well as inviting clients to donate to the clothes bank, people bringing their pets to the practice can also leave pet food pouches and blister packs to be recycled.

The Minster Vets team has been working to help the sector reduce its environmental impact and embrace sustainable ways of working.

They have created a wildlife garden, with bird feeders and flowers to attract bees and bugs.