A CARE home resident in York has celebrated reaching her 101st birthday - and said music is the secret to a long, happy life.

Constance Ireland, known as Connie, a resident at Connaught Court in the city, enjoyed a sherry morning celebration with fellow residents and staff at the home, followed by lemon cake with her family in the afternoon.

Connie was born in September 1921 in Luton. She was the only child of George, a painter and decorator and Edith, a nursemaid and school dinner lady.

At 14 years old, Connie left school to become an apprentice in ladies fashion, working in a family run department store in Luton. She worked in the industry until she was in her 60s. Connie met her husband Antony when she was called up into the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the Second World War. They settled in Hull and had two children, before moving to Plymouth in 1972. Connie worked successfully in local boutique fashion stores, putting to use her experience and knowledge.

In June 2017, Connie sadly lost Antony, just before their 69th wedding anniversary. She moved back to Yorkshire to be closer to her family and moved to Connaught Court in October 2017. She is one of eight centenarians living at the home.

Connie Ireland and her husband dancing in the 1950s

Connie said her music to living a long and happy life is listening to music. She said: “It must be the music that keeps me going - I’ve got to keep up with my family, and keep going."

Music has always been a very big part of life's pleasures for Connie, she said. As a child she started singing, and it was through music that she met her husband during the war. Connie continued singing throughout her life, which she feels has been good for her overall health and fitness. This includes participating in large choirs, madrigal groups, solo and festival works.

Connie and Antony, along with close friends, formed the Parkland Quartet performing many concerts across North and East Yorkshire and undertaking some BBC radio broadcasts. She continues to enjoy classical and big band music, singing activities in the home, as well as going to the theatre, concerts and to the coast.

Connie is well travelled, enjoying a round the world trip with Antony in 1991, as well as cruises, and many wonderful British holidays.

Fran Tagg, one of the activities coordinators at Connaught Court, said: “Connie is a well-loved and sociable lady at Connaught Court, taking part in our music and singing activities, which she always enjoys, and the odd sherry. We loved celebrating her 101st birthday at our home.”

Connie has two children, Kathryn and Roger, her grandchildren Sarah, Emma and Charlotte, and two great grandchildren, Scarlett and Beatrix, who keep her entertained.