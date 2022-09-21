RESIDENTS and their families at a York care home have ranked it as one of the best in the county.
Ivy Lodge in Haxby has been chosen as one of the top 20 care homes in Yorkshire and the Humber.
Charles Helfferich, co-owner of Ivy Lodge, said: “We are delighted to once again receive an award for being rated as a top 20 care home in Yorkshire and the Humber.
"This year more than any other means so much to the staff who have had to work so hard in very stressful circumstances through Covid.
"It is a testament to the whole team at Ivy lodge that residents, their friends and families feel so happy with the care their loved ones receive.”
There are 1,423 homes in Yorkshire and the Humber, with the top 20 receiving an award from carehomes.co.uk.
The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.
