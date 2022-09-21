Two Ridings, the local Community Foundation that raised £3million in their covid response for North and East Yorkshire communities, has today launched a cost of living crisis fund for the region.

The fund, whose founding donor was the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire James Lambert, has already had £210,000 in donations - including £20,000 from an anonymous York donor who is a 'well known philanthropist'.

But the Foundation says more donations are needed to make the biggest impact for local people experiencing the full brunt of the spiralling cost of living - and it hopes to raise at least £500,000.

Chief executive Jan Garrill said local community organisations across York and North and East Yorkshire were already working tirelessly to help the people most in need.

Money from the crisis fund will be given to those community organisations - because they know where help is most needed, Jan said.

"The fund will give grants to groups who give practical, financial and emotional support to people struggling to manage bills, with their day-to-day existence and the emotional impact of constantly worrying about finance, debt and their loved ones’ wellbeing," she said.

"The fund will also ensure these charities can cope with the impact of the cost of living on their own costs, so they can continue this crucial support."

York man Johny - who doesn't want his full name to be used - has told the Two Ridings Foundation what living below the breadline meant for him with winter looming.

Johny, who has a long term mental health condition, is terrified of the impending cost increases.

“I am looking at the prospect of spending winter alone again in my council flat with no heating because I won’t be able to have it on unless the temperature is below zero, which is pretty miserable," he told the Foundation.

"I don’t have carpets in my flat so it’s chilly at the best of times in autumn and winter anyway, because I haven’t been able to afford carpets – ever – on my budget.

"I am anxious already and contemplating reducing further my already-restricted budget to live on has already impacted on my very low mood and heightened my anxiety to unbearable levels once again, just with the amount of worry I’m carrying around each day now.”

Th fund will help people and organisations in York, but also across North and East Yorkshire.

One of the Yorkshire charities already seeing the impact of the cost of living crisis is the Shores Centre in Withernsea.

“This is the worst crisis I have seen in my seventeen years working in Withernsea," said the charity's Jayne Nendick.

"Every day I think it can’t get worse, and yet it does. I am seeing escalating numbers of people encountering problems every day. I am aware of pensioners who have had to sell their homes are now sofa surfing or living in a bedsit with only a kettle to cook with. This is a poverty pandemic.”

The High Sheriff of North Yorkshire James Lambert, who was the founding donor of the crisis fund, has been out and about visiting organisations, and is appealing to businesses and people all over the region to donate now to curb this crisis.

“As a local businessman I urge everyone who can to donate to this crucial fund," he said. "As High Sheriff I have seen the amazing work that local charities do and know that any money donated is used wisely and well, where it is most needed.”

Donations have already come from across the region ranging from £20 for Mrs W to that £20k pledge from a York donor.

By donating through Two Ridings, as a charity they can claim a further 25 per cent on top from the Government via Gift Aid.

In April Two Ridings worked with City of York council on a DonateTheRebate initiative where people could pass on their £150 rebate to directly help people in poverty.

To make a donation to the Two Ridings cost of living crisis fund, visit tworidingscf.org.uk.

The fund will open for applications from North and East Yorkshire community organisations from early October 2022. Full details will be on the Two Ridings Apply For funding page when it opens