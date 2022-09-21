RAIL passengers are being urged to plan ahead for travel at the weekend due to major upgrade work on the East Coast Main Line.
Network Rail is urging customers to check before they travel as engineers will renew 750 metres of track and five sets of switches and crossings – the specialist pieces of rail which allow trains to move between tracks.
Work to renew the overhead line equipment, which powers some trains, will also be done over the weekend - as packaging this work together will mean less disruption for passengers in the future.
To allow teams to carry out the work safely, there will be major changes to LNER, Northern, TransPennine Express, CrossCountry and Lumo services throughout the weekend. Buses and coaches will replace some trains, while some are diverted via other routes.
Sam MacDougall, East Coast operations director for Network Rail, said: “This huge package of improvements will help us offer a more modern and reliable railway for passengers, now and in the future.
“Unfortunately, in order to deliver these benefits, there will be some significant changes to services between Newcastle and Scotland. I’d like to thank passengers for their patience, apologise for any inconvenience and remind people to check before they travel.”
Passengers are reminded to plan ahead via National Rail or their train operator’s website.
