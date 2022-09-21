DRIVERS in North Yorkshire are among some of the "speediest" in the country, new research has found.
The study from Forbes Advisor analysed the latest police force data from 2010 to 2020 on speeding offences for each region in England and Wales to establish where the fastest drivers commit their offences.
In third place is North Yorkshire, with an average of 3,774 speed limit offences per year from a population of 831,600, at an average of 4.54 speeding offences per 1,000.
The data found that Lincolnshire has the highest number of speeding offences with 5.43 per 1,000 each year. On average, there were 4,164 offences committed each year in Lincolnshire, although in 2020 there was a decade high 6,734 drivers caught breaking the speed limit.
Kevin Pratt, from Forbes Advisor, said: “Speeding is dangerous. Roads have speed limits for a reason, and they are limits, not targets. All drivers should stay within the limits to reduce the likelihood of injury-causing and fatal accidents."
At the other end of the scale, Durham has the fewest speeding offences committed on average each year, with just 0.95 per 1,000 people. The North East county also has the fewest total number of people being charged with speeding offences.
