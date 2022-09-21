FIREFIGHTERS have been called out to fires at two homes in York.
Last night (September 21) North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 7.31pm after reports of a blaze in Woodlea Avenue in York.
A spokesman for the service said: "Acomb extinguished a fire in a rear garden involving a rabbit hutch. No rabbits were involved in the fire!"
Then at 8.23pm Acomb crews were called out to Almsford Drive after reports of a fire in a domestic garage.
A spokesman said: "The fire had swiftly been extinguished by neighbours using a hose pipe.
"The fire involved two fridge freezers, and is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault."
