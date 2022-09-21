MORE than 20 drink and drug drivers have been arrested during a police crackdown.

Between Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 28, officers were out on Humberside’s roads carrying out breath tests and drug wipes.

Around 650 roadside breath tests and drugs wipes were carried out by members of Humberside Police Roads Policing Unit, with the team making 11 arrests for drink driving and 10 for failed drug wipes.

The force say that driving under the influence remains a priority for officers throughout the year as they try to educate and prevent fatal collisions on the region’s roads.

Roads Policing Sergeant Paul Long said: “We want to educate people about the dangers of driving whilst under the influence, which is why we have these focused campaigns.

“We always take driving under the influence seriously as we see on a daily basis the devastating impact this can have.

“Driving whilst under the influence is completely unacceptable and we will always enforce traffic legislation to prosecute offenders. I would appeal to anyone considering driving under the influence of drink or drugs to consider the devastating impact it can have on the friends and families of themselves, and on other road users impacted by their behaviour.”

Drink and drug drivers can face an unlimited fine, a 12-month ban from driving, a criminal record and time in prison, as well as the guilt of potentially endangering another person’s life.

“If you are out and have had a drink, please arrange transport home which doesn’t involve you behind the wheel,” added Sgt Long.

“You also have to consider your alcohol consumption if you plan on driving the next day. It takes an hour to process a single unit of alcohol and whilst you may try to sleep, eat or shower, the only thing that can sober you up is time.

“If you are caught driving under the influence it’s not just your licence that you risk – it could be your whole future.”

You can call 101 to report any people suspected of driving under the influence in your area, or call 999 if a crime is currently taking place.