A WORK van has been stolen by thieves in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say they are searching for a grey Ford Transit van that was stolen from the Craven district.
It was taken between 8.15pm on Friday 16 September and 8am on Saturday, from outside an address in Sutton-in-Craven.
It is a long wheel-base model, registration MT71GXO, and has a the Ford logo across the grille and a dent in the roof towards the rear.
Anyone with information should email John-Simon.Coleman@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone us on 101, select option 2 and ask for John-Simon Coleman.
If you see the vehicle, please call 999.
Please quote incident 12220166442.
