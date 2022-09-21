A WORK van has been stolen by thieves in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say they are searching for a grey Ford Transit van that was stolen from the Craven district.

It was taken between 8.15pm on Friday 16 September and 8am on Saturday, from outside an address in Sutton-in-Craven.

It is a long wheel-base model, registration MT71GXO, and has a the Ford logo across the grille and a dent in the roof towards the rear.

Anyone with information should email John-Simon.Coleman@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone us on 101, select option 2 and ask for John-Simon Coleman.

If you see the vehicle, please call 999.

Please quote incident 12220166442.