CAR thieves have struck in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after an Audi was stolen from Selby.
The white 5-door A1 S-Line, registration YH20 ATK, was taken some time between 7pm on Saturday (September 17) and 2am the next day.
If you have any information, please call 101 and select option 1 to speak to the Force Control Room, reference 12220166965.
If you see the vehicle, please call 999 immediately.
