A proposed House of Multiple Occupation in York promises “high quality accommodation for professionals.”

Bergamo Holdings seeks to convert the 5-bed 17 Newlands Drive in Acomb to a 7-bed HMO.

The property until it was sold, was previously used as a care facility by the Wilberforce Trust.

The application to City of York Council says each room will have en-suite facilities with a shared kitchen/dining area on the ground floor.

It continued: “The property will be finished to a high standard and provide executive accommodation for professionals within the area.”

Each bedroom would also have “good levels of daylight, outlook and ventilation” and therefore satisfactory living conditions.

The application said the HMO would have better residential amenity than its former use, as care staff and visitors would not be calling throughout the day and the ‘comings and goings’ of the new residents would be less.

It added: “Parking provision would be in excess of the required standards, and the proposal provides adequate, cycle parking and waste and recycling facilities which are fully in accordance with the Council’s requirements.

“The proposal will provide high-quality accommodation for which there is a significant demand within this area.”