PLANS have been submitted to change a House of Multiple Occupation to 8 flats, with two bungalows built nearby.
Chris Goodman of York-based ACH Properties seeks to redevelop the Grade 2-listed Macmillan House at 60 York Road, Acomb. There would also be parking for ten cars and ten bikes.
City of York Council owned the building until selling it in 2016 and it becoming a HMO with 17 units.
The planning application says converting the building to eight flats and erecting two bungalows is “appropriate” within the well-established residential area. It will also “provide the desirable new lease of life and to enable the sensitive upgrading of this tired historic” property. Its impact, having 11 bedrooms instead of 17 before, will be less on the local community and having more permanent residents will improve their security.
The application added: “The position and size of the proposed pair of bungalows will not impact upon the neighbouring Listed building nor will it be detrimental to the appearance and setting of the site within the Conservation Area but rather contribute sensitively to the future survival of the ‘villa’ and historic extensions and will be seen as a natural continuation to the next stage of evolution of the site and so ensure its future is preserved.”
