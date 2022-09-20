A WELL-KNOWN firm has moved to bigger offices in York.

The York office of Jones Myers family law has moved to bigger city centre offices to accommodate the firm’s growth.

They are now based in new premises spanning 2,200 sq ft at The Quadrant, Bootham Row, not far from Bootham Bar’s historic medieval walls, having previously had an office in Blake House, St Martin's Lane, off Micklegate.

The office is headed up by partner, Nicki Mitchell - York’s first qualified collaborative family lawyer who is also a family law mediator and a child inclusive mediator.

Nicki said: “After launching Jones Myers in York three years ago, we outgrew our previous premises. The move is in response to client demand for our services as our firm continues its expansion.

“We’re delighted with the upbeat feedback from clients and colleagues about our office’s fabulous location and its welcoming and calming ambiance.”

Jones Myers managing partner, Richard Peaker, said: “Well done to Nicki and the team for further enhancing our client portfolio and reputation in York. Our new offices reflect our standing as our firm continues its expansion across the Northeast and beyond.”

This month Jones Myers was named as the only family law practice in Yorkshire to achieve a final place in the finals of the Children Law Team of the Year category in the national Family Law Awards.

The firm has also retained its coveted Family Law Firm of the Year North title from the Family Law Awards across 2020-2022.

The practice, which also has offices in Leeds and Harrogate, is marking its 30th anniversary this year.

In November 2021 Jones Myers retained its Family Law Firm of the Year North title of the Family Law Awards for its outstanding quality of service to clients.

The practice is consistently ranked in a joint Top Tier position by the Legal 500 and Chambers guides alongside national practices.

The latest Legal 500 guide praises Jones Myers as “the county’s premier niche practice law firm.” Partner and Director Richard Peaker and Partner Kate Banerjee - who heads the Children’s Department - are named as Leading Individuals.