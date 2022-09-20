FAMILY of a man who died after an incident in a North Yorkshire town have paid tribute to "one of life's characters."

Peter Houghton, 59, from Hull, died following an incident involving an assault in Newborough on Saturday (September 17).

A 34-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the death has been interviewed by North Yorkshire Police - and has been released on conditional bail while the investigation team pursue extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a statement, Peter's family said: "Pete was one of life’s characters and would help anyone. He was loved by many, he was a devoted husband and a loving family man. He loved life, and lived it to the full."

The family are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “I know this tragic incident will understandably cause concern in the local community, but I want to reassure Scarborough residents that it is an isolated occurrence. I would also ask people to avoid speculating about it online while our enquiries continue.

“We have had a positive response to our appeal for information and witnesses so far. If anyone else has information that could assist the investigation – particularly people who were in the Newborough or Eastborough area of the town between 9pm and 9.30pm on Saturday September 17 – I would ask them to come forward as soon as possible.

"Please dial 101 and ask for the Major Investigation Team, quoting reference 12220166855, or email MajorInvestigationTeam@northyorkshire.police.uk.”