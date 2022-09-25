While some properties get snapped up within hours of hitting the market, others can take a little longer to become someone’s new home.

Properties which have been waiting for a buyer for some time could mean you are in a better position to haggle the price down, so there’s a chance you could grab a bargain.

And that's no different for York, seeing one property on Zoopla first listed in August 2020 and has yet to find the right buyer.

Of course, sometimes the reason a property might not be selling is because the vendor is asking too high a price and is unwilling to come down on it.

The lounge

However, that isn't the case for this £650,000 four-bed townhouse for sale in York that when first listed over two years ago was up for £750,000, seeing a reduction of £100,000.

But if you were on the hunt for a new family home, then look no further as this property on Zoopla might just be for you.

The kitchen

Take a look inside York's longest listing on Zoopla:

The unique property has character features, a cellar with minster views and in the heart of the city centre.

Just a stone's throw away from York Minster, the townhouse has been smartly incorporated into the modern Stonegate Court development.

Starting in the lounge with front aspect dual windows overlooking Blake Street and a feature fireplace with decorative surround, it has a cosy feel with plenty of space for seating.

Master bedroom

Next into the open planned kitchen with a range of units as well as an integrated electric oven and hob, plus there's plenty of smart storage space too.

The dining area is connected to the kitchen and has a cast iron fireplace and window overlooking the communal gardens to the rear.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is very large with spotlighting and even has a large balcony-style window and en-suite.

The cosy family home has plenty of natural light too with its roofed windows and large character windows throughout.

See the listing now on Zoopla.