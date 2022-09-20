Patients at a York pharmacy are promised 24/7 service if an automatic prescription dispenser can be installed.

Richard Harrison at Citywide Health has applied to City of York Council to install a Medpoint prescription collection machine to the existing shopfront at Tower Court Pharmacy off Oakdale Road.

His application said: “The machine has a similar footprint and concept to that of an ATM machine. With already having ample parking facilities, installing the machine should ease the flow of vehicles during business hours with this out of hour collection service being installed.

“It will have a vinyl wrap to the machine with operating instructions and company logo. This signage detail will be in-keeping with the current look of the pharmacy and the existing signage.”

The application says with the machine, 70 per cent of collections would still be within normal pharmacy hours, with 90 per cent of the remainder within an hour at either side.

“The unit next to the pharmacy is a Chinese restaurant and takeaway which has a late opening. The proposal, by its use of modern materials and design is considered to be a positive enhancement both of the building and the area,” it added.

“Increasing the service provisions of the pharmacy will also be seen as a positive impact to the local community.”