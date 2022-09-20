A MAN has been arrested following the death of a man in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say that their enquiries are still ongoing following the death of a man in Newborough in the centre of Scarborough at about 9pm on Saturday.

A police spokesman said: "A 34-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with the death, has been interviewed by officers, and has been released on conditional bail while the investigation team pursue extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The family of the victim, a man in his 50s from Hull, are being supported by specialist officers.

"This tragic incident will understandably cause concern in the local community, but we want to reassure Scarborough residents that it is an isolated occurrence.

"Please avoid speculating about this incident online while our enquiries continue.

"We have had a positive response to our appeal for information and witnesses so far.

"If anyone else has information that could assist the investigation – particularly people who were in the Newborough/Eastborough area of the town between 9pm and 9.30pm on Saturday (September 17) – please contact us as soon as possible. Dial 101 and ask for the Major Investigation Team, quoting reference 12220166855, or email MajorInvestigationTeam@northyorkshire.police.uk."