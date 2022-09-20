A DOG walker was taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in North Yorkshire.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Sunday September 11 on a country lane at Gate Bridge Road, Ripon, police said.

The victim was walking his black Alsatian when a vehicle struck him and his dog. The dog is believed to have been injured and ran off.

The driver failed to leave any details and North Yorkshire Police are now working to trace them.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The driver is described as a white man with short brown hair, a local accent, a short stubble beard and aged 30 to 40 years old.

"He drove the victim to Harrogate District Hospital, left him outside and drove off without leaving any details.

"The victim, who is in his 30s, cannot recall the make of vehicle but remembers it was black.

"He suffered serious injuries, which are not life-threatening. The dog has yet to be found."

Anyone who has information, has dashcam footage from surrounding roads at the time, or saw anything in the moments leading up to the incident is asked to email craig.taylor@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also contact Traffic Constable Taylor on 101, select option 2 and ask for Craig Taylor.

Quote reference: 12220163189 when sharing information.