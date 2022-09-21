A SECONDARY school in North Yorkshire has made Ofsted history by leaping straight from 'Special Measures' to 'Outstanding'.

Outwood Academy Easingwold has become the first 11-18 school in the country to go straight from 'Special Measures' to 'Outstanding' since Oftsed introduced its new Education Inspection Framework in 2019.

Outwood Grange Academies Trust took on the school after Ofsted had placed it under Special Measures, meaning they deemed it to be failing.

In their 2016 report, inspectors had criticised behaviour and teaching, and said that students from disadvantaged backgrounds in particular were being let down.

However, the school has since turned over a new leaf, and Oftsed now say staff "encourage pupils to excel", and have the "highest expectations of what pupils can achieve and ensure that they meet them”.

Principal Laura Eddery, said: "I am extremely proud of our wonderful students and of our amazing staff, who go above and beyond each and every day to provide an exceptional education and who support our students so well. I would also like to pay special thanks to our students’ families for their invaluable support.

"The Ofsted judgement of Outstanding is so great for our community. While we are truly delighted with the report and are enjoying this very special moment, we are deeply committed to improving the school even more so our students continue to thrive academically and personally."

Ofsted regarded the school's strengths as their curriculum, prioritising reading and careers education.

The inspectors found that academic success was underpinned by a commitment to the wellbeing of pupils, saying the school is a "caring community where pupils and staff value and appreciate each other”.

They said that "parents and carers praise the fantastic commitment of staff to their children’s development, particularly vulnerable pupils and those with special educational needs and disabilities”.

The report said that the majority of pupils behave well, with bullying being rare and not tolerated, and are keen to learn with the sixth form students having an “exceptionally positive attitude towards their studies”.

When it came to areas where the school needs to improve, inspectors found a minority of pupils are less focused in lessons and do not behave as well as their peers and this can result in learning time being lost. They said: "Leaders should ensure the robust systems in place continue to improve pupils’ behaviour."

Lynn James, who has worked as Executive Principal since the school joined Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “It is a remarkable achievement to gain an Outstanding judgement from a position of Special Measures – and with a pandemic along the journey.

“It is testament to courageous leadership - knowing what needs to be done, engaging all parties in that vision and being persistent in the shared delivery and high expectations that enable an exceptional education for our young people.

“Thank you to all who have been a part of this transformation.”

Click here to read the report in full.