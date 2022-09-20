A POPULAR art gallery in the heart of York is going out with a party.

After 17 years in Tower Street, the couple behind According to McGee - Greg and Ails McGee are leaving York's Tower Street next week.

The couple - both previously teachers - met while teaching at Huntington School in York. Ails was teaching art and Greg was teaching English.

They gave up teaching to pursue art, opening the gallery in Tower Street in 2005.

But now it's time for a change and on social media they said: "We’ve been busy gutting the gallery. Chapter one comes to an end, and before we launch chapter two we plan to have a party. And you’re invited.

"We leave York's Tower Street and close the page on chapter one next week.

"We'd love you to come and join us in saluting a wild 17 years holding court opposite Clifford's Tower on Saturday (September 24), from 4pm till 6pm.

"Paintings by Richard Barnes, his daughter, Chantal Barnes and Freya Horsley await a final perusal in this location.

"All artists will be in attendance as will all McGees.

"Come over and say goodbye and peruse and perhaps purchase the paintings of Richard Barnes or Chantal Barnes."

Greg McGee

The couple say that more details of what comes next for them will be revealed soon.

They say: "We hope you're as excited as we are. By the time winter 2022 comes around, all will be revealed.

"We're Bowing out with Art Happening - a duo exhibition from Richard Barnes and his daughter Chantal Barnes, both internationally celebrated painters, Richard for his instantly recognisable cityscapes and Chantal for her seascapes, landscapes and abstracts. 'Barnes & Barnes: Contemporary Painting' runs until September 24.

"It was back in 2005 we launched here on Tower Street with a solo show from Richard Barnes, so this is in a sense a victory lap before we launch chapter two.

"You'll come? Say you will!"